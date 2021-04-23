KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Sells $3,031,303.32 in Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32.

Jeff Kaminski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $47.83. 1,024,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. KB Home has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $50.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $4,131,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

