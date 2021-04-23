KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $2,398,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

