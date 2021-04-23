KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities to “Buy”

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,840,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

