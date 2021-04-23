Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $241.85 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

