Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $8.41 on Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00016881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $661,070.44 and $39,611.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00067780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00092571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00684225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.76 or 0.08271810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

