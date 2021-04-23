Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Trading Down 2.4%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

The company has a market cap of $935.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

