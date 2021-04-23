Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Trading Down 2.4%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.
The company has a market cap of $935.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
