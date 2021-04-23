Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $350.42

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 350.42 ($4.58) and traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.74). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 439 ($5.74), with a volume of 21,894 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £481.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 410.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 350.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.