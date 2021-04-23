Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Elaine Dorward-King Acquires 6,400 Shares

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Elaine Dorward-King purchased 6,400 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350.42. Kenmare Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £479.55 million and a P/E ratio of 40.65.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.