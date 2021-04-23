Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €78.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI traded up €0.21 ($0.25) on Friday, reaching €73.78 ($86.80). The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.96 ($91.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.76.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.