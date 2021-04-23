Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.17 ($8.43).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €10.54 ($12.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.09. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

