Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $8.15. Keppel shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 704 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.1492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

