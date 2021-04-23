Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

