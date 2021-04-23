KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of POR opened at $50.67 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

