KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

CRK stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.