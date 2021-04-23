KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.