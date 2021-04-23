KeyCorp Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Shares of XEC opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.