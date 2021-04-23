KeyCorp Weighs in on Dana Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -535.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Dana has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $27.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its position in Dana by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dana by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

