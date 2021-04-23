Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KYCCF stock traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.87. Keyence has a 52 week low of $334.50 and a 52 week high of $587.00.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

