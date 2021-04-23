Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.09.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.84. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.