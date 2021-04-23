KickToken Market Capitalization Achieves $9.64 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. KickToken has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 58.4% lower against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00690741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.94 or 0.07959080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

