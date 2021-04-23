Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.67-20.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.99 billion.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.67.

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

