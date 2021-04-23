Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. KBC Group lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 143,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Assetmark purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Private Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust of Waco, Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 49,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

