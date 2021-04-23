King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 61.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 61.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00664758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.34 or 0.07752290 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

