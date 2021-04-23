King DAG (KDAG) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, King DAG has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $6.73 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00066792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00091495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00690741 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.94 or 0.07959080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.