Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0547 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $12,248.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00272754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004165 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00645779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 0.99230505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01046534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.