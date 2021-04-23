Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,096,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $71,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

