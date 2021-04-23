Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of KL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,667. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,171.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 329,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 303,825 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

