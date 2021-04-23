Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 target price for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.91.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$47.96. The company had a trading volume of 425,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.62. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$884.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7100001 EPS for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.