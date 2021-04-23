KL Acquisition (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.76. 13,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 68,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About KL Acquisition (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

KL Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

