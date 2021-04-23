KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Decreased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.54 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

