KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Lowered by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $326.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.54 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

