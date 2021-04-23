KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 1.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in KLA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 153.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.06. 19,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.82. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

