KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,343 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for about 1.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 207,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $331.25. 17,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,996. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.89 and a 200 day moving average of $275.82. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.54 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

