KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Hits Market Cap of $386.33 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $386.33 million and approximately $29.53 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.63 or 0.00098497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00271932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.23 or 0.00647467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,225.13 or 0.99681815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.70 or 0.01037395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

