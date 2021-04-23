Klaytn Achieves Market Cap of $5.00 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Klaytn has a total market cap of $5.00 billion and $205.43 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,100.88 or 1.00426776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00642447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01043030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00205904 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,551,778,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,136,471 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

