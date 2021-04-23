Klaytn Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $5.00 billion and $205.43 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00275966 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,100.88 or 1.00426776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00642447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.35 or 0.01043030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00205904 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,551,778,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,136,471 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

