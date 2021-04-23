KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 3.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $14,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.61. 444,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,880,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

