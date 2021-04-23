KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 2,568 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 3.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,258. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

