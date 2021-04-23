KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 160,276 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000. Allison Transmission comprises about 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 7,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,369. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

