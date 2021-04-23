KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,584 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 2.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

General Motors stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,072,928. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.