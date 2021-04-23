KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,246 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 3.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 1,809,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. The stock has a market cap of $336.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.