KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $19.44 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 4.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

