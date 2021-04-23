KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,347 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. 72,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.