KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 34,399 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 4.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $19,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,604,000 after buying an additional 367,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 162,471 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,795,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

