KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 3,777 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.95. 327,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,513. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.18. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

