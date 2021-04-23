KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes $6.63 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000. Gates Industrial comprises 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after buying an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 775.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,384 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

