KLCM Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000. Comcast comprises 1.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. 398,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $249.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.