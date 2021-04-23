Kleros Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Kleros has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $92.33 million and $7.24 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.41 or 0.01361022 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

