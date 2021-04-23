Klever 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.26 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $234.30 million and $4.26 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00272754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004165 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00645779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 0.99230505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01046534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

