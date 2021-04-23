Klimatas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $909.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,839.80 and $909.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 37.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

